Celebrities extend Republic Day wishes to nation

Bollywood actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, celebrities like Tendulkar today took to to extended their heartfelt greetings on India's 70th and express their love and respect for the nation.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently featured in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Took to to share a picture of himself, dressed in white kurta pajama, posing with the Tricolour in his hand. "Happy Jai Hind!" he wrote in the caption.

Vicky also posted an story where he can be seen playing "in the building he grew up." Explaining the scene, he wrote, "It is a ritual of a sort to play night on the eve of Never miss it for anything, even when I have a 2 am flight to catch."

In a following Kaushal mentioned that he will be visiting the Wagah border to celebrate the occasion.

Anupam posted a video of himself on and extended his wishes to his followers. "Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind," he wrote in the caption.

Tendulkar wished his followers by posting a video where he can be seen singing the national anthem with his including former Sunil Gavaskar, Sania Mirza, former Indian Bhaichung Bhutia, Indian shooter Gagan Narang, retired Indian and

"Always gives me goosebumps when our National Anthem plays and the feeling used to become all the more special whenever I heard it on the ground while representing India," wrote in the caption.

also extended his Republic Day wishes and tweeted, "It out duty to follow our constitution. Happy Republic Day."

Praising the constitution on in his tweet, Rajkumar Rao wrote, "The efforts of Dr and the rest of the constituent assembly resulted in the birth of one of the most diverse constitutions that exist there in the world. It fills me with pride every time I think of being guided by it and see our national flag being hoisted. Happy republic day."

On this day in 1950, solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, a governing document that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise, and whose eventual enactment was joyfully celebrated across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)