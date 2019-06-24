SC declines to entertain plea on medical admission under Maratha quota

The on Monday declined to entertain a plea against the Bombay High Court's refusal to consider a petition challenging an Ordinance granting 16 per cent quota to Maratha students in admission to Post- medical and dental courses this year in

On Wednesday, a vacation Bench comprising Justices and issued a notice to the over the petition filed by an individual, Sameer, challenging the decision of Nagpur Bench of the

The high court had earlier this month declined to entertain the plea against the Ordinance by the to provide 16 per cent reservation to Marathas under the socially and economically backward classes (SEBC) category in admission to Post- medical and dental courses.

On Thursday, Legislative Assembly passed an amendment in SEBC Act 2018, providing reservation to Maratha students in the Post- (PG) medical and dental admissions.

Earlier, the government had promulgated an Ordinance to this effect after Nagpur Bench of the said that Post-Graduate medical and dental courses would not come under the ambit of reservation for SEBC this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)