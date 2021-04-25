Action necessary against tweets spreading misinfo, panic on Covid: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Govt asks Twitter, other social platforms to remove 'misleading' Covid posts
Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
Social Media Intermediary Guidelines: Full load of what the govt announced
Govt tightens grip over OTT content, announces self-regulatory body
FB, Google, Twitter must remove content within 36 hours of govt order
-
The government welcomes criticism and genuine requests for help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is necessary to take action against users who misuse social media to spread panic and misinformation, sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Sunday.
They also said that social media platforms had been asked to remove around 100 posts or URLs due to misuse and spread of fake or misleading information regarding the pandemic.
"In view of the misuse of social media platforms by certain users to spread fake or misleading information and create panic about the COVID-19 situation in India by using unrelated, old and out of the context images or visuals, communally sensitive posts and misinformation about COVID-19 protocols, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the recommendation of Ministry of Home Affairs has asked social media platforms to remove around 100 posts or URLs," the source said.
"This decision has been taken to prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic and escalation of public order due to these posts," they informed, adding that the decision was made on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
Sources further said that the move was necessary against users who are misusing social media during the grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes.
"At a time when the entire country is putting up a brave and honest effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, certain people are misusing social media to create panic. Government welcomes criticisms, genuine requests for help as well as suggestions in the collective fight against COVID19, but it is necessary to take action against those users who are misusing social media during this grave humanitarian crisis for unethical purposes," they said.
A Twitter spokesperson had earlier informed that tweets that advance harmful, false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations would continue to be removed from the platform.
"...We will label or place a warning on Tweets that advance unsubstantiated rumours, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines. Tweets which advance harmful false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 vaccinations will continue to be removed," the spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU