Chahal, Dhoni help India to claim maiden ODI series in Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal's deadly spin and Dhoni's dazzling batting on Friday ensured a convincing seven-wicket victory over in the third and final ODI at the Melbourne Ground, winning the series for the first time on Australian soil by 2-1.

India, which was set the target of 231 by Australia, made 234 for the loss of three wickets, with four balls remaining.

scored an unbeaten 87 off 114 balls and was supported by Kedar Jadhav, who made 61 off 57 balls and remained not out.

With this win, registered their maiden historic Test and ODI victory.

Opting to bowl first in the rain-hit final ODI, did not give Australian batsmen a chance to settle in and wrapped up the first innings within 49 overs. Chahal claimed six wickets, his second five-wicket haul in the format, as bundled out the hosts for 230 runs within 49 overs. and chipped in with two wickets each. For Australia, was the top scorer with 58 runs off 63 balls.

India got off to a slow start in the 231-run chase. Openers and Shikhar Dhawan spent more time to adjust to the Australian pacers and in the process Sharma (9) gifted his wicket to Virat Kohli along with Dhawan (23) ticked the scoreboard before dismissed the left-handed batsman. Kohli and reconstructed the Indian fort as the duo stitched a 54-run partnership before the (46) edged the ball to wicketkeeper

The three-match series was tied at 1-1 after the hosts won the first ODI in by 34 runs and the visitors won the second in by six wickets.

India will next play for two-match T20Is and five-match ODIs as part of their home series, starting February 24.

