2nd ODI: Kohli, Dhoni power India to series-levelling win

rode on Virat Kohli's century and stumper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's controlled fifty to beat by six wickets in the second ODI and level the three-match ODI 1-1 here on Tuesday.

Chasing a competitive 299, the tourists banked on a collective batting effort from the top order, before a 82-run fourth wicket stand between Kohli (104) and Dhoni (55 not out) ensured the team's win with four balls to spare.

Earlier, the Aussies rode on the batting heroics of (131) and (48) to post 298/9 even after the Indian pace duo of and shared 7 wickets between them.

Brief Scores: 298/9 ( 131, 48; 4/45, 3/56) lose to 299/4 ( 104, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 55 not out) by 6 wickets.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)