J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district

ANI  |  General News 

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Friday.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) around 2.20 pm.

The violation was befittingly retaliated by the Indian Army and no casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

Earlier on April 4, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Gulpar and Degwar sectors of Poonch.

More details awaited.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 17:05 IST

