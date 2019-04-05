Modi behind everything to demoralise Opposition: Kharge on K'tka IT raids

-
-
Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's complaints of alleged harassment by Income Tax officials, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that Modi was behind it to demoralise the Opposition.
"This is going on for a while. In the past, he used CBI, ED and Income Tax departments. He is doing everything to win elections and to demoralise the Opposition. In a democracy, he must not do these things yet he is doing so because he has lost hope. But, we will fight and win the elections," Kharge told ANI.
He also asserted that Congress will form a JPC to probe the Rafale deal after it is voted to power."There is corruption in Rafale deal and there must be a probe on how the contract was not given to public sector but to the private sector. We will form an inquiry committee and a JPC will investigate the matter," Kharge said.
He also alleged that "chowkidar" allowed the bank defaulters to flee from India after Congress raised its voice over the issue.
On March 28, Kumaraswamy had accused the Income Tax department of working on the directions of the Prime Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.
The Chief Minister had alleged that the BJP government was behaving like dictators.
CM Kumaraswamy along with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Congress staged a protest outside the I-T department office. JD(S) supporters also protested on Masuru Road against the Centre and raised slogans against the BJP government.
