UP: BJP leader makes people pledge to vote against Cong, SP-BSP alliance

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP leader Parmeshwar Lal Saini made electorates of Sambhal constituency pledge to vote against the Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP alliance in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering of people here on April 4, he appealed them to vote only for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections, alleging that the opposition parties are "anti-nationals" who speak the language of Pakistan.

He also asked people to pledge to empower women and revolt against those who do not say Vande-Matram.

Bharatiya Janata Party on March 22 fielded Parmeshwar Lal Saini from the Sambhal parliamentary seat, replacing Satya Pal Singh.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls in all seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 16:47 IST

