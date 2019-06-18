Chattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel reviews on-going development work done by his party in Raipur

Chief Minister reviewed the on-going development and work done by his party in during a social programme organised here on Tuesday.

"We will soon be starting our pilot project in several villages to fight with malnourishment. Bastar, Adivasi tribe area has limited doctors in their region, for which we will be launching a project to send sufficient doctors in that area, providing with proper medicines and treatment to the tribal people residing there" Baghel said.

He also said that his party is working on another project where they will be supplying an adequate amount of for the malnourished children in several villages.

They will take care of their needs and demands and work accordingly for the betterment of several villages.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister had said that he met at his residence and requested him to include Forest Rights Act, 2006 leaseholders in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY) and increase the amount given to beneficiaries under the Yojana from Rs 6,000 per year to Rs 12,000 per year.

