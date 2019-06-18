Sumitra Mahajan meets PM Modi

-
-
The outgoing Lok Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Smt Sumitra Mahajan Ji met PM Narendra Modi earlier today," PMO India tweeted on Tuesday.
NDA's candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post -- Om Prakash Birla -- also met Mahajan at her residence earlier today.
Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota (reserved) parliamentary seat in the recently concluded General Elections.
His candidature has so far got the support of ten political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
