Traffic police head constable spreads awareness on road safety on social media

[India], June 18 (ANI): After his wife suffered from multiple injuries due to a detrimental road accident, the traffic police head constable, took to to spread awareness on road safety on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old coined a youth-oriented message that said, "Agar helmet nahi lagayega toh tera time ayega" (If you don't wear the helmet, you will have a bad time on roads). This comes out similar to the sensational rap song titled "apna time aayega" from the film Gully Boy which had Ranveer Singh playing the protagonist's role.

Sandeep's video message has been surfacing the internet ever since he uploaded it.

"I came to know about the video going viral through media. People are very casual about road safety and are reluctant to follow traffic rules. So, I felt it was my responsibility to make people aware. People either drive, are pedestrians or take public transport. In order to have a prolonged life, knowledge of road safety and its rules is imperative," Shahi said while speaking to

Reportedly, Shah's spouse, Pinky, suffered deep injuries on her legs and her forehead six years back.

Sandeep further added, "I was deeply hurt when my wife suffered injuries in the road accident. Also, I see many young people take traffic rules very lightly. Therefore I decided to write this rap, it was the best way to connect with the youth."

Shahi has also been distributing real and authorised helmets to the needy out of his savings. Till date, he has circulated over 700 helmets to people who contain forged ones.

Underlining on the purchase of counterfeit helmets, Shahi also displayed various placards with messages that read 'mastishk suraksha kawach (Helmet is the for your head.) And, 'Hamesha ISI mark waala helmet pehnein' (One should always wear helmets that have an ISI mark on them.)

On asked about the reaction of people, he replied, "Sometimes they smile, they look bewildered and sometimes embarrassed. But they always promise me to follow safety rules.

