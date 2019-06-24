Chattisgarh: Schools reopen after extended summer vacations due to heatwave

All government and private schools of reopened for the 2019-2020 session on Monday after the extended summer vacations due to the intense heatwave in the state.

Teachers welcomed the students with a 'Chandan tilak'.

Free uniforms and textbooks were distributed to children in government-run schools and arrangements of mid-day meal were also made.

"We want more students to get admission in school. We have made facilities like mid-day meal, free uniform, books, clean playing grounds, clean toilets available to children so that they feel like they are home even when at school," Anil Kumar Pandey, Principal of Prof. in Raipur.

Students of classes 8 to 12 will be able to study free of cost from Monday. This will encourage more students to study and will prevent them from dropping out.

"Earlier free scheme was limited to students of classes 6 to 8, now we have extended it till class 12 so that students do not drop out after class 8," he added.

Every year after summer vacation, schools reopen from June 16 but due to intense heatwave conditions this year, summer vacations were extended till June 24.

