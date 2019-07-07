JUST IN
Karnataka: Strict action against MLAs who miss CLP meet on July 9, says Congress

The Congress party, which is struggling hard to save the coalition government in the state, on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against MLAs, who miss the Legislature Party meeting on July 9.

According to the party circular on Sunday, all Congress MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting, which will start at 9.30 am.

The circular states that strict action would be taken against those who skip the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which will discuss among other things the crisis over the coalition government.

The CLP meeting has been called by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Congress leader KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao will also be present in the meeting.

The July 9 meeting precedes the Assembly Session, which is scheduled to commence on July 12.

The coalition government in the state is faced with a serious crisis after the resignation of 11 Congress MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

However, JDS MLA H Vishwanath has claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them. The Speaker, however, has not yet accepted their resignation.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 18:34 IST

