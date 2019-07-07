Karnataka: Will be happy if Siddaramaiah becomes next CM, says Congress MLA

Congress MLA Bheema Naik on Sunday said that he would be happy if Siddaramaiah becomes the next Chief Minister of the state.

"The party will decide the future course of action. The government is stable. The senior party leaders will address the press. Above all, I shall be happy if Siddaramaiah becomes the next Chief Minister of the state," Naik told ANI.

Notwithstanding political turmoil that has rocked the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state, various Congress leaders on Sunday exuded confidence that they would survive the crisis.

On Saturday, 11 MLAs from the Congress-JDS coalition submitted their resignation to the Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. Later in the evening, 10 of the MLAs left for Mumbai.

However, a rebel JDS MLA has claimed that a total of 14 MLAs of the coalition has put down their papers.

The MLAs who resigned from the Assembly include BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, Ramesh Jharkiholi, and Pratap Gowda Patil.

The Speaker, however, has not yet accepted their resignation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)