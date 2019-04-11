Congress infected by 'green virus', says Adityanath

on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, alleging that the party has got infected by a 'green virus'.

Addressing an election rally, Adityanath spoke about filing his nomination from Wayanad parliamentary constituency and claimed that only green flags were visible at the time.

"You might have seen Rahul Gandhi's nomination rally at one of the seats in Kerala, there was only greenery visible there. flag was nowhere to be seen. is suffering from this green virus, it has got infected by it", he said.

The also accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement

"Former once said that Muslims have the right over the country's resources, to this I want to ask the Congress that where should the rest of the country go for resources," said Adityanath.

will see polling in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. The results will be declared on May 23.

