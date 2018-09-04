Children born through assisted reproductive technologies, vulnerable to hypertension

Turns out, that children who are born with the help of (ART) are more vulnerable to developing arterial in their formative years.

Researchers at the in Bern, confirmed that the most common form of ART In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) intracytoplasmic sperm injection, can expose the gamete and embryo to a variety of environmental factors before implantation.

Developed in 1978, (ART) has helped millions of individuals and families who are unable to conceive naturally. Currently, six million people residing in the world have been conceived using ART.

Through a 24-hour ambulatory monitoring, researchers discovered that ART adolescents had both a higher systolic and diastolic than the control participants of natural conception at 119/71 mmHg versus 115/69, respectively.

"The increased prevalence of arterial in ART participants is what is most concerning," said a

"There is growing evidence that ART alters the blood vessels in children, but the long-term consequences were not known. We now know that this places ART children at six times higher rate of than children conceived naturally," Rexhaj added.

"Early study, detection, and treatment of ART-conceived individuals may be the appropriate course of preventative action," said another

He suggested that early lifestyle-based modifications should be put into action as an increase in is a concern when it comes to children conceived through ART.

The study appears in the Journal of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)