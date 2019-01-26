Children's edition of Marx's 'Das Capital' wins Chinese award

A coloured children's edition of Karl Marx's 'Das Kapital' has been honoured as one of the 24 best Chinese children's books of 2018.

The 150-page book outlines the essence of Das Kapital, the celebrated work on political economy, and introduces Marx, the book's global influence and its Chinese characteristics, reported

Intended for children aged between eight and 14 years old, the book is adorned with hundreds of hand-painted illustrations.

The year 2018 marked

The book has received more than 1,700 comments on China's e-commerce platform, with many saying that the book "is written in plain language and easy to understand."

The award-winning books were selected by the New Reading Research Institute, a non-profit research organization specializing in public reading.

Nearly 1,000 children's books published by over 100 publishing houses nationwide participated in the selection. Other awarded books included 'Night at the Museum' and 'Our Chinese Characters'.

