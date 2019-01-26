At least 7 killed, 150 missing in dam collapse in Brazil

At least seven people were killed, and around 150 others went missing, after a dam burst at an iron ore mine in southeast near the city of

The dam collapse caused severe flooding in the state of Minas Gerais, according to the local government in the city of

Some 100 stranded people were rescued, local authorities said.

Vale, the company managing the iron mine, informed the local government that 427 people had been at the site at the time of the accident; 279 have been rescued and about 150 are missing.

However, the total number of the missing could be higher, as local residents may be affected by the incident, too.

The dam designed to hold back waste collapsed on Friday afternoon in Municipality and caused a mudslide, which destroyed Vale's offices and a residential area, reported.

Some 100 firefighters and civil rescuers were working at the site. More rescuers were expected to reach the region on Saturday.

At a press conference on Friday evening, said that the number of victims from the dam collapse was "terrible." He said he was "shaken" by the incident and committed to taking all necessary measures to find out what happened.

The fire service in a statement said helicopters were used to rescue "numerous" people trapped by the mud at various spots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)