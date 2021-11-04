China trying to influence media, businesses in US, other places: Pentagon

-
ALSO READ
How dependent are Indian businesses on Facebook and WhatsApp?
China military activities near Taiwan up risk of miscalculation: Pentagon
China continues to bully neighbours to ensure national security: Pentagon
US 'acts through' airstrikes in a bid to repel Taliban, says Pentagon
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
-
China conducts influence operations, which target cultural institutions, media organisations, business, academic, and policy communities in the US, other countries, and international institutions, to achieve outcomes favourable to its strategic objectives, Pentagon said in its recent report on Wednesday.
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seeks to condition domestic, foreign, and multilateral political establishments and public opinion to accept Beijing's narratives and remove obstaclespreventing the attainment of goals, stated the Pentagon 2021 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the PRC.
CCP leaders probably consider open democracies, including the US, as more susceptible to influence operations than other types of governments, the report read.
The PLA has emphasised the development of its "Three Warfares" concept- comprised of psychological warfare, public opinion warfare, and legal warfare -- in its operational planning since at least 2003, US Defence Department said.
The PLA will also likely continue to develop its digital influence capabilities by incorporating advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the quality and deniability of its messaging.
The PRC has continued its aggressive, top-level push to master advanced technologies and become a global innovation superpower. The PRC seeks to dominate technologies associated with the Fourth Industrial Revolution; this push directly supports the PLA's ambitious modernization efforts and its goal of becoming a "world-class" military capable of "intelligentised" warfare, according to the report.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU