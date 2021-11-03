Pak disallowing airspace to Srinagar-Sharjah flights unfortunate: Omar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Wednesday termed Pakistan's decision to disallow the usage of its airspace for the Srinagar-Sharjah flights as "unfortunate".

Taking to Twitter, he said: "Very unfortunate. did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be."

On October 23, the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight, operated by Go First, was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Sheikh-ul-Alam Airport.

The flight revived direct air links between the Kashmir Valley and the United Arab Emirates after 11 years.

--IANS

sq/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)