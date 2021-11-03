Pak disallowing airspace to Srinagar-Sharjah flights unfortunate: Omar

-
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday termed Pakistan's decision to disallow the usage of its airspace for the Srinagar-Sharjah flights as "unfortunate".
Taking to Twitter, he said: "Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that @GoFirstairways being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be."
On October 23, the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight, operated by Go First, was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from the Sheikh-ul-Alam International Airport.
The flight revived direct air links between the Kashmir Valley and the United Arab Emirates after 11 years.
