Hitting out at government, on Friday said that while provides its people 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, the had snatched jobs from 24,000 youth.

" needs employment. The country is suffering because of unemployment. government gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours while snatches jobs from 24,000 youth at the same time. said Make in India, Start up but the employment is at an all-time high in 45 years," Rahul said at an election rally here.

Elaborating his poll promise about entrepreneurs not needing permission to run business for the first three years, the said: "I want to tell youth, especially those in Chandigarh, we have to compete with Not only Made in India, we have to print 'Made in Chandigarh' on cellphones. Startup is a failure."

"Today, if an wants to start his business, he has to seek permission from the government. When we come to power if someone wants to start his business, compete with China and give employment to Indians then he will not need any permission from the government for the first three years," he said.

Campaigning for party candidate here, the said, "It is said that Chandigarh is a planned city. It will become the international centre. People of and want to see an international airport in Chandigarh. Permission has been sought. did not want to give an airport to this city."

Bansal won three times in a row from Chandigarh but in 2014 BJP's had wrested the constituency from him.

Chandigarh will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the election. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)