Pragya Thakur calls Digvijaya Singh cunning, inferior

on Friday tore into calling him a "cunning" and "inferior" person who had no respect for "another's wife" and somebody "who is half his age".

She attacked Singh for marrying who she said was of "his daughter's age".

"I was told that he referred to me as his daughter, I consider it the most dangerous joke in the world. There could be no bigger joke than that. A person who does not respect another's wife, and somebody who is half his age...I don't want to take names. The smart ones can understand themselves. Those who can't are fools. So when he is involved with a woman who is of his daughter's age...how can I be a daughter? " said Pragya, who is contesting on a BJP ticket from against the veteran.

"Such a cunning and inferior man cannot be like my father. He cannot be my father," she added.

Pragya, who is known for making volatile statements, was banned by the for campaigning for three days earlier this month.

BJP's decision to field Pragya in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have raised several eyebrows as she is among the seven accused facing a trial in Malegaon blast case.

Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

She was arrested in 2008 but was given a clean chit by the Investigation Agency in 2015 for lack of evidence. However, the trial court refused to let her off, saying it was difficult to accept since her motorcycle was used in the blast.

Thakur has been cleared of charges under Control of Organised Crime Act and was granted bail by the in 2017 but remains an accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

