(China), May 25 (ANI): Lauding for the efforts made by his government to enhance the Indian economy, Mu Degui, a Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Provincial Committee, asserted that in Modi's second tenure, looks forward to setting up several businesses in to help the local economy grow.

When asked whether Modi's re-election as will improve India- relations, Degui, while speaking to ANI, exuded confidence that the two countries will do good business in the near future.

"We have noticed that after assumed office, he has made a lot of efforts to enhance the Indian economy and improve livelihood of the people. relentlessly focused on good governance and progress of India," he said. " and have enjoyed long-term friendship. With Prime Minister Modi at the helm, China will seek peaceful methods to achieve common goals," he added.

Riding on muscular nationalism and a strident anti- plank spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi, the BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300 mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

Further expressing his desire to work with India, Degui said that China regards as a "model" it can learn from.

"We know that India is a major economy. We acknowledge the tremendous achievement it has made in the area of We regard India as a model we can learn from. We want to work with India and set up businesses there to help the local economy to grow," he said.

"We are trying to promote direct flights to and so that the two sides could do business well," he added.

Notably, is a province in south- which, in recent years, has fought poverty and established itself as the country's data hub.

in the province at present is hosting a 'Big Data Industry Expo 2019' showcasing China's might in the field of (AI) and Big Data. More than 26,000 participants from 55 countries and regions are participating in the event.

As China's first big data pilot zone, Guizhou has attracted heavyweight players, including Apple, Qualcomm, Huawei, Tencent, and Foxconn, to establish and big data centers as well as regional headquarters.

