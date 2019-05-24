JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Depression may spread through social networks: Study

South Africa unveil England cricket tour dates
Business Standard

10 killed as boat capsizes in China

Press Trust of India  |  Beijing 

Ten people were killed and eight others reported missing after a boat capsized in the Beipan river in China's southwestern Guizhou Province.

A total of 11 people have been rescued, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The vessel had 29 people on board when it capsized on Thursday. The owner of the boat, who is among the survivors, has been arrested by police.

All the injured are being treated in a hospital.

Rescuers, including police, officials from emergency response, transport and health departments have been deployed to search for the missing and lift the capsized boat.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements