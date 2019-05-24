10 killed as boat capsizes in China

Ten people were killed and eight others reported missing after a boat capsized in the in China's southwestern Province.

A total of 11 people have been rescued, state-run agency reported on Friday.

The vessel had 29 people on board when it capsized on Thursday. The owner of the boat, who is among the survivors, has been arrested by police.

All the injured are being treated in a hospital.

Rescuers, including police, officials from emergency response, transport and health departments have been deployed to search for the missing and lift the capsized boat.

