FarmLink, a fruits and vegetables (F & V) supply chain company, has received a rare 'ISO-22000' certification from TUV-NORD, a reputed international provider of quality accreditation. It is very uncommon in for an agri-startup to receive such validation for its F & near The certification would further strengthen the company's quality assurance and publicly demonstrate a commitment to safety.

"The accomplishment is a significant step for Efforts of the team at Vashi (near Mumbai) distribution centre have paid off well with the recognition, adding further credibility to the company. It confirms our best-in-class safety management system and assures safe and high-quality fruits & vegetables for consumers," said, Ravish Chavan, of

procures fresh from farmers through its network of collection and service centres and delivers the to industrial scale off-takers such as Hotel-Restaurant-Cafe (HORECA) chains, big retail stores, and emerging

"Due to the nature of work involved, it is indeed very rare and difficult to obtain ' Safety Standard' certification for facilities exclusively engaged in fruits & procurement, sorting or grading activities and distribution for where no processing takes place," added Ravish.

Post appointments as last year, Ravish has played a key role in improving FarmLink's operational efficiency and bring in process discipline. While he has been instrumental in the company's growth by scaling operations, the recognition would further support his marketing efforts to onboard customers.

"There is a significant rise in recognition of ISO- standard throughout the global Given today's that have led to a steep increase in fraud and contamination, consumer's quest for safe and has become a top priority. Hence, such recognition for an Indian F & plays a crucial role in the entire farm-to-fork ecosystem of the country," said, from Group.

Group conducted a three-stage audit at the Vashi (near Mumbai) distribution centre to audit the process as per scope for Receiving, Processing, (Sorting Grading, Storage, Cold Storage, Packing) and dispatch of fresh & cut vegetables & fruits. FarmLink sought the certification to pursue its commitment towards adherence to quality and With the successful completion of the audit, the distribution centre is now amongst a few companies in to be certified ' Food Safety' standard.

With a mission to develop India's underserved regions, FarmLink supports more than 1000 farmers in and by providing knowledge & extension services, including agriculture credit, and warehousing. The company intends to reduce agriculture wastage by streamlining the value chain, wherein the majority of this saving translates into increased farmers' earnings.

