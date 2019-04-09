OYO Wizard reaches 1 million memberships within nine months of launch

Hotels and Homes, South Asia's largest, one of China's top four, and the world's fastest-growing chain of leased and franchised hotels, homes & living spaces, on Tuesday announced that Wizard, India's largest hospitality loyalty program, has reached the milestone of 1 million memberships within nine months of its launch.

A smarter way to around - OYO is designed to recognise and reward frequent customers and comes with unique benefits, including guaranteed discounts, upgrades and benefits. Within nine months of launch, OYO has proven to be beneficial for both customers and hotels. The repeat rate among Wizard members is twice, compared to regular users. For Wizard hotels, in particular, 70 per cent transactions by Wizard members are made on Wizard hotels resulting in higher income as compared to non-Wizard ones.

"Customer experience and loyalty is a priority for OYO and program is a step forward in that direction. It aims to give back to our loyal customers, who have played an important role in our growth over the years. Reaching the 1 million mark in just nine months is a testimonial of our service and proof of the tremendous support we receive from our customers. We will continue to offer value and convenience and strengthen our customer relationships by providing highly-rated and curated hotels to our loyal guests at the best price. We look forward to reaching many such milestones with our quality customer offerings," said Aditya Ghosh, of OYO, &

is available across 3 tiers - Wizard Blue (Rs 99 for 6 months membership), Wizard Silver (Rs 199 for 1-year membership) and Wizard Gold (Rs 399 for 2 years membership). Core benefits include - (1) additional 5 per cent discount on all Wizard (over and above existing discounts), (2) an additional 10 per cent on selected by the user, (3) instant OYO Money rewards worth Rs 500, Rs 1200 and Rs 3000 for Blue, Silver and Gold respectively. There are benefits provided to members in the higher tiers, including 40 per cent discount vouchers (1 for Silver and 2 for Gold) and OYO Money on every check-in (Rs 75 for Silver, Rs 200 for Gold).

Over 5,000 hotels under OYO's portfolio have partnered with this program. Every fourth room is booked by a Wizard member on OYO platform. Moreover, members are saving 4X of the subscription fees within the first 6 months of membership purchase, making it a compelling value proposition for customers. With such great feedback, OYO plans to expand the program with the target to grow the membership base by 3X by end of 2019.

