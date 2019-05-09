Chris Evans starrer 'Infinite' gets release date

-
While fans may not be able to witness the magic of Chris Evans as the popular character Captain American anymore, the actor is soon going to treat the moviegoers with his upcoming film 'Infinite'.
The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 7, 2020, reported Variety. 'Infinite' is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who has previously directed films like 'Training Day, 'Shooter', 'The Equalizer' to name a few.
The upcoming drama is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian at Di Bonaventura Pictures, and John Zaozirny.
John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz's novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers' for the film.
Based on the best-selling novel, the film focuses on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives. A troubled young man haunted by the memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.
Evans most recently starred in Marvel Studios' latest outing 'Avengers: Endgame'.
'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and marked the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'. It will also be the last Marvel movie for some of the key actors including Chris Evans as Captain America.
He will be next seen in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out,' alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, and Michael Shannon.
