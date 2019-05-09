Hilary Swank to star in Netflix drama 'Away'

American is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming space drama, 'Away'.

The two-time winner has been roped in to play the lead role in the mission drama, reported Variety.

Swank will play the role of an American Emma Green, who must leave her husband and daughter behind to take charge of an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission to the Red Planet.

The series is loosely inspired by Chris Jones' article of the same name and is described as being about hope, humanity and how we need one another if we are to embark on a journey of achieving impossible things.

has issued a 10-episode order for the show. Apart from starring as the main lead, Swank will also serve as

'The Path' creator will serve as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer, alongside Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, and Andrew Hinderaker, who wrote episode.

Ed Zwick will direct episode and also serve as an

'Away' is being produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions, and 6th &

The upcoming series is the latest project to explore the task of making it to in the last few years after Nat Geo aired season of their original series 'Mars' in 2016 and Hulu, which is currently prepping 'The First' starring and

'The First' will chronicle a fictional effort to send the first manned mission to

