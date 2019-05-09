Marvel may unveil post 'Avengers: Endgame' films this summer

All the superhero fans have a reason to rejoice as has hinted that will likely unveil the next set of films from its cinematic universe sometime around this summer.

touched upon the plans during the studio's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, reported Variety.

However, Iger declined to reveal any other details about the masked heroes for the next phase of Marvel films. Although, he said 'Avengers: Endgame' provided some clues regarding what the future of the cinematic universe could look like.

"There are huge opportunities. There are many, many different directions that we can go," Iger said of the possible sequels, spinoffs and superhero films to come.

Although the chief was tight-lipped on what heroes the moviegoers can expect to see saving the world in future films, but "there are more possibilities beyond it," Iger promised.

The upcoming projects include movies on 'Shang-Chi', the first Asian-American-led comic book film, and 'The Eternals', an epic fantasy about a race of aliens.

Iger stated that when Disney bought Marvel, they estimated there were nearly 8,000 characters in the comic book universe which could possibly be converted into future projects.

Marvel also has new Disney Plus series featuring Loki, Falcon, Winter Soldier, and Vision.

Disney Plus will also offer these Marvel movies to its subscribers. 'Avengers: Endgame' will debut on the service on December 11, this year.

The also suggested other exciting opportunities beyond film and television to bring Marvel characters to life. One such area could be Disney's theme parks in

"At some point, we're going to get very ambitious about what we do with Marvel at Shanghai Disneyland," Iger said.

Disney Plus will include all of Disney's movies and TV series, content from Fox and new original series made specifically for the streaming platform. The streaming service launches on November 12 and will also showcase all the new series.

