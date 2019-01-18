Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger move in together

Seems like Hollywood and have taken their relationship to the next level.

The newly engaged couple recently moved in together, a source told People.

"Since they started dating, Katherine has taken Chris to all of her favourite neighbourhood places. And Chris clearly likes her neighbourhood," the insider shared.

The 39-year-old actor, who used to live in the with ex-wife has now joined his 29-year-old fiancee in West

In his divorce settlement with Anna, the former couple agreed to live no further than five miles apart from each other until their 6-year-old son completed the sixth grade. The 'Mom' actor, who is dating cinematographer Michael Barrett, also resides in West

Chris also helped Katherine move out of her home in Santa Monica, California, on Friday. He shared a sweet video from that day on his account with the caption, "I love moving!!"

Chris proposed to Katherine just seven months after the two were first spotted together on a picnic in L.A.

A source previously told People that religion is one of the reasons why their relationship works so well.

"They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level. They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together," the source said.

"He's really impressed that she's vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God because that's how he is. He's constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen," the source added.

announced the happy news of his engagement with Katherine on Instagram, captioning the post, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

A source also revealed that the kept things traditional by asking Shriver and Arnold for their daughter's hand for marriage.

According to a source cited by E! Online, Katherine and Chris prefer a summer wedding and are already looking for a suitable date.

