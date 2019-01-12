Brie Larson calls off engagement with Alex Greenwald?

Seems like Larson and her beau of over five years, Alex Greenwald, have decided to part ways.

The ' Marvel' star and her fiance have reportedly called off their engagement, according to E! Online. "They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," a source told the magazine.

The two reportedly started dating in 2013, following which the 29-year-old Academy Award-winning got engaged to in May 2016. The latter had popped the question to Larson during a trip to

has also largely been absent from Larson's Their last photo on her is from the end of November. "Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." #CharlotteBronte," Larson had captioned the shot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)