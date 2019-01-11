R. Kelly accuser tried to 'save' him because she "loved him'

One of the accusers of R. Kelly, Lisa Van Allen, opened up about her heartbreaking experience on the explosive abuse claims.

During an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook series "The Red Table Talk" Lisa said, "People say, 'Once they found out she was 14 why didn't you turn him in?' Because I loved him. I wanted to help him get better first because that's how we work as far as love goes. I am not going to call the cops on someone I love. I'm going to try to figure out how to help you and what I can do to save you."

The 52-year-old is accused of using his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls. He recently came under intense scrutiny in the wake of the Lifetime docu-series, "Surviving R. "

These claims have surfaced as the result of a shocking new docu-series which featured wide-ranging interviews with Kelly's family members, former friends, and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades, the hit-making and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

held a press conference on Tuesday (local time) to encourage victims to "come forward.

