30 years on, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit relive fond memories of 'Ram Lakhan'

Three decades after Subhash Ghai's iconic 'Ram Lakhan' captivated millions of moviegoers, stars and on Sunday shared with fans memories of working together in the classic.

Madhuri tweeted a video where she along with danced energetically to some of the songs from the 90s blockbuster.

"Today marks #30YearsOfRamLakhan and dancing on this song brings back so many beautiful memories. It was fabulous working with the team of #RamLakhan @AnilKapoor @SubhashGhai1 @bindasbhidu @SirPareshRawal @AnupamPKher," she wrote alongside the tweet.

Retweeting Madhuri's comment Anil commented, "It's serendipitous that we should be working together on the anniversary of #RamLakhan! Can't think of a better way or a better person to celebrate this milestone with! #30YearsOfRamLakhan."

Expressing his happiness at the film competing 30 years he wrote, "#30yearsofRamLakhan & it's been one of my greatest joys to watch Lakhan continue to bring a smile to people's faces, & and a dance in their steps...I'm not one to look back & ponder, but as I move forward to new avenues, I'm grateful for the choices that got me here...#LakhanFTW!"

The film also starred and and was one of the most loved films of the nineties.

Released on January 27, 1989, the film went on to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

played the role of Lakhan, a spoilt brat loved of his elder brother played by who essays the role of a played the love interest of Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Anil and Madhuri are reuniting for the upcoming comedy-adventure film 'Total Dhamaal', whose trailer was recently released. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 22, this year.

