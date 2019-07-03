CISF nabs Nigerian national with fake passport, visa at Guwahati airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a Nigerian national, who was trying to travel from Guwahati to Delhi with a fake passport and visa.

According to an official statement, the Nigerian has been identified as Charales Ifeanyi and was nabbed at Guwahati airport in Assam.

"He was interrogated after the CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of the airport noticed suspicious activities while he was entering the terminal building," added the statement.

According to CISF, during the inquiry, he revealed that he was bound for Delhi via Kolkata by Spicejet flight. "After checking his passport, it came to light that the details verbally given by the passenger mismatched with the passport."

He was stopped and CISF surveillance staff took his passport to the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) office for verification and the BOI officials declared that the documents were fake, read the release.

"On further questioning, the passenger disclosed that his original name was Uchenna Gideon Ndubueze, residing at Nanda Colony Chhattarpur, New Delhi. He further disclosed that he had lost his original passport 3 years back in Delhi and managed to obtain the existing passport through dubious means," officials said.

Later, the passenger along with fake documents was handed over to the local police for further legal action in this regard.

