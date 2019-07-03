We want free and fair elections, says TMC MP Derek O'Brien

We want free and fair elections, said Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday.

The Rajya Sabha is debating electoral reforms today.

"We want free and fair elections in the country. This is the most important issue," he said, adding that his party will not allow the rules of parliament to be re-written by any political party.

"We have to follow the rules of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. BJP may be having some pipe dreams for 2021 and that is their business but we will maintain the sanctity and dignity of Parliament," he said.

