CISF nabs passenger with six live blank ammunition at Mumbai airport

The (CISF) on Friday nabbed a passenger and recovered six live blank ammunition here at the Chhatrapati International airport, an official statement read.

The accused, identified as Vairavan Subramanian, had arrived from from a flight which was further bound from to

Around 8 am on Friday, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area of airport, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and doubtful images of boxes inside his bag. The bag was then selected for thorough and physical checking.

During the investigation, police found and seized six live blank ammunition (rubber) along-with a magazine in the hand baggage from his possession. The accused had also failed to produce any valid documents.

The said passenger along-with recovered ammunitions was handed over to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)