CISF nabs passenger with six live blank ammunition at Mumbai airport

Business Standard

ANI  |  General News 

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday nabbed a passenger and recovered six live blank ammunition here at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport, an official statement read.

The accused, identified as Vairavan Subramanian, had arrived from Addis Ababa from a flight which was further bound from Mumbai to Bangalore.

Around 8 am on Friday, during pre-embarkation security check (PESC) at security hold area of Mumbai airport, CISF personnel noticed the suspicious movement of a passenger and doubtful images of boxes inside his bag. The bag was then selected for thorough and physical checking.

During the investigation, police found and seized six live blank ammunition (rubber) along-with a magazine in the hand baggage from his possession. The accused had also failed to produce any valid documents.

The said passenger along-with recovered ammunitions was handed over to Airport Police Station.

First Published: Sat, May 11 2019. 11:42 IST

