J-K: Degree College students protest over fee hike in Udhampur, poor results

Students of the on Friday held a protest in over 'rising examination and re-evaluation fee' among other demands."The students are protesting against of University to show their resentment towards the poor result of the second semester as well as indifferent attitude of management towards them," Pardeep Jamwal Abvp said while speaking to here. In the wake of the protest, students boycotted their classes and reached the highway to seek the attention of the management. They raised slogans against the VC and blocked the road to restrict traffic movement. They demanded roll back the fee hike decision and probe by an independent agency to see why the result was very poor. "The university has no foolproof system to ensure transparent checking of examination papers. The result of this semester was very poor due to the casual attitude of the professors and management," a student claimed.

The protest was called off after police reached the spot and pacified students.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)