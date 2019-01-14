Citizenship Amendment Bill: Rajnath Singh assures Manipur CM protection of rights

Amidst the Citizenship Amendment Bill controversy, has assured Singh of protection of rights and interests of the people of

Singh called on along with BJP Bhabananda Singh on Saturday. They discussed issues related to the protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of Manipur.

assured that interests of all North Eastern states, including Manipur, and their culture and heritage will be fully protected.

He promised to call for a meeting of all concerned state chief ministers to discuss requisite safeguards in this regard.

The Manipur also submitted a memorandum urging for Presidential assent to Manipur People's Protection Bill 2018. The assured that the ministry will examine the Bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)