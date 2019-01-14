Removal of Verma as CBI chief incorrect, complete injustice to him, says BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP on Monday said that the removal of as by the chaired by was "incorrect" and a complete "injustice" to Verma.

Swamy said: "The chaired by took a wrong decision. It was a complete injustice to " "For now, I believe the and the members should look into the matter again," he added.

was removed as the on January 8.

Stressing that there was no evidence of corruption against Verma, Swamy said: "I agree with retired Justice AK Patnaik, who had monitored the (CVC) inquiry against Verma that there was "no evidence of corruption" against Verma, and whatever the CVC says cannot be the final word."

Swamy further said: "There has been a mistake in the CVC's report as Prime Minister Modi cannot keep his eyes on each and everything. Justice was appointed by the to look into the matter. It was the job of the CVC to give him the report first but the CVC submitted the report to the Prime Minister without even consulting Justice This shows that there was a mistake and the CVC should be removed."

"CVC is a bogus institution since P Chidambaram's days and now has forcefully formed it. PM Modi isn't responsible for all this mess as no Prime Minister can micro-manage a government. He needs people who tell the truth," he said, adding that Verma should have been invited to respond to the CVC probe against him.

The Selection Committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior AK Sikri and of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Verma from the post of on January 8. Kharge had given his dissent to the Selection Commission's decision.

Talking about the membership of London-based (CSAT) to Justice Sikri and political allegations against him for allegedly conniving with the Centre in removing Verma, Swamy said: "I am shocked to hear allegations about Justice Sikri."

"Justice Sikri is a very positive and honest man and so far he has been truly committed to his responsibilities. CSAT post offered to him wasn't something very great. What would he do in a country which is turning into Londonistan," he said.

