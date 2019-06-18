Civilians injured in grenade attack outside Pulwama police station

-
A grenade lobbed by terrorists exploded outside the Pulwama police station on Tuesday, injuring some civilians.
The area has been cordoned off.
Earlier in the day, two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including the one whose vehicle was used to carry out the February 14 Pulwama attack, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Two Army personnel, who were injured in an IED attack on a patrol vehicle patrol in Arihal area of Pulwama district on Monday, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.
