More than a fortnight after assuming office, the NDA continued its 'operation clean-up' in the revenue department by forcibly retiring 15 senior customs officials including a Principal and four Commissioners with immediate effect.

Though no reason was given for the decision to retire them compulsorily, the action on Tuesday comes just a week after 12 senior Income Tax officials were compulsorily retired on grounds of alleged corruption and sexual harassment charges.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by (j) of Rule 56 of the Fundamental Rules, the of has retired 15 officers of (IRS)(C & CE) in public interest with immediate effect on completing 50 years of age. These Officers are of the rank of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Commissioner, and Assistant etc," an official release said today.

"All these 15 Officers will be paid a sum equivalent to the pay and allowances for a period of three months calculated at the same rate at reach they are supposed to be withdrawing then (Pay & Allowances) immediately before their retirement," it said.

A separate order in each case to that effect has been issued today by the and Customs (CBIC).

Those retired today are Anup Kumar Srivastava, Principal ADG, at DG(Audit); Atul Dikshit, Commissioner, now under suspension; Sansar Chand, Commissioner (AR), CESTAT, Kolkata; Gaddala Sree Harsha, Commissioner, DGPM, Chennai, and Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner, now under suspension.

The others are Ashok Ratilal Mahida, Additional Commissioner, DG (Systems), Kolkata; Virendra Kuma Agarwal, Additional Commissioner, GST Zone; Amresh Jain, Delhi GST Zone; Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, now under suspension; Surendra Singh Pabana, Assistant Commissioner, now under suspension; Surendra Singh Bisht, at Bhubaneshwar GST Zone; Vinod Kumar Sanga, Assistant Commissioner, Zone-III; Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner, Vizag GST Zone; Ashok Kumar Aswal, Deputy Commissioner, Directorate of Logistics, and Mohd Altaf, (AR),

Reacting to the decision, Anup Kumar Srivastava, who is among the 15 officers of the customs department who have been sent on retirement with immediate effect, called the decision a case of "clear mala fide personal vendetta".

In a statement, Srivastava, who is also of IRS Association, claimed, "My file for promotion to had gone to UPSC for review after due vigilance clearance. UPSC fixed December 20, 2018 for review. But new called back promotion file on December 19, 2018; a clear malafide personal vendetta and during last six months he has only been raising queries. Not in one go but piecemeal again shows his malafide (intent)."

"A Sad State. So friends, govt giving promotion 6 months back with back date and sending proposal for further promotions with all outstanding apar... and suddenly putting 56 j is obviously malafide, motivated and to destroy the Service and morale of the Service," his statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)