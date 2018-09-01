Narela Railway Station gets more passenger-friendly amenities

In an attempt to ease the travelling for train passengers, the on Saturday announced that it has upgraded the amenities at Delhi's

The junction, which is situated in North-West of Delhi, is one of the busiest railway stations situated on the outskirt of Delhi, wherein mostly suburban passengers travel to and from the capital. The station has a daily footfall of as many as 10,000 passengers.

In a statement, the ministry said that it has installed scores of water coolers, water booths, and Ticket Vending Machines on platforms and also provided a toilet facility in one of the platforms on a chargeable basis.

"There are two platforms at this Railway Station, and two water coolers at platform 1 and one at platform 2 have been provided. Apart from this, six water booths (three on each platform) have been constructed from Members of (MPLAD) fund and they are functional with the adequate pressure of water supply. One RO system has also been operationalised at platform number 1 . One toilet block is available at platform number 1 , but due to the problem of unauthorised use of toilet by outsiders leading to damage to toilet fittings and cleaning problem, it is proposed to convert it into "PAY and USE" toilet. The existing connects platform number 1, platform number 2 and Swatantra Colony," the statement read.

Speaking to media, R.N. Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi, also said that the construction of the new waiting hall is underway and is expected to become functional this month. He further said that an advisory has been issued to improve the cleanliness standards at station premises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)