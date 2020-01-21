JUST IN
Business Standard

IND vs NZ: Clarity of mind very crucial in away conditions, says Kohli

India are high on confidence as they won the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1. The Kohli-led team will now tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests

BS Web Team & ANI 

Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli reacts as he celebrates after taking a catch for the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the third and final ODI cricket match, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI

Ahead of the New Zealand series, India skipper Virat Kohli stressed that they need 'clarity of mind' as they are going to play in the away conditions.

"We want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. [...] Clarity of mind is really crucial because we're playing in conditions that are not ours, so we have to take even more intensity into that series to put the home team under pressure, set that sort of template from game one and build from there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kohli as saying.

Kohli wants the team to play 'expressive cricket' and do not ease into the series after two games.

"We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play, play expressive cricket and be sure of what we want to do," he said.

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on January 24.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM

First Published: Tue, January 21 2020. 11:58 IST

