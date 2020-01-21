IND vs NZ: Clarity of mind very crucial in away conditions, says Kohli

-
ALSO READ
Kiwis need to win 2 out of 3 formats vs India to get pass marks: McMillan
Injury-hit Kiwis recall Bennett for T20s after two years against India
Selectors to pick India men's, women's cricket team squad on January 12
Aus vs NZ: Warner nears ton, Labuschagne survives as Australia pile on runs
Can New Zealand win their second Test series in Australia after 34 years?
-
Ahead of the New Zealand series, India skipper Virat Kohli stressed that they need 'clarity of mind' as they are going to play in the away conditions.
"We want to bat well when we bat first and in case we're defending a low total, we should be able to do that as well. [...] Clarity of mind is really crucial because we're playing in conditions that are not ours, so we have to take even more intensity into that series to put the home team under pressure, set that sort of template from game one and build from there," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Kohli as saying.
India are high on confidence as they won the three-match ODI series against Australia 2-1. The Kohli-led team will now tour to New Zealand to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.
Kohli wants the team to play 'expressive cricket' and do not ease into the series after two games.
"We can't afford to ease into the series after two games, because then it keeps getting tougher and tougher, so we'll look to make a mark in the first game that we play, play expressive cricket and be sure of what we want to do," he said.
India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I on January 24.
India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule
|T20 International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Jan 24, Friday
|1st T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 26, Sunday
|2nd T20
|Eden Park, Auckland
|12:30 PM
|Jan 29, Wednesday
|3rd T20
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|12:30 PM
|Jan 31, Friday
|4th T20
|Westpac Stadium, Wellington
|12:30 PM
|Feb 02, Sunday
|5th T20
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|12:30 PM
|One Day International Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 05, Wednesday
|1st ODI
|Seddon Park, Hamilton
|7:30 AM
|Feb 08, Saturday
|2nd ODI
|Eden Park, Auckland
|7:30 AM
|Feb 11, Tuesday
|3rd ODI
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|7:30 AM
|Test Series
|Date and Day
|Match
|venue
|Time (IST)
|Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue
|1st Test
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|4:00 AM
|Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed
|2nd Test
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|4:00 AM