Clashes in Afghanistan leave 17 dead, including police personnel

At least 17 people, including police officers and Taliban militants, were killed during clashes here on Saturday, according to the provincial police chief.
"The clashes started in the early hours of the day after Taliban stormed Boldak Nika police security checkpoint in Spin Boldak district, southern part of provincial capital Kandahar city. And the exchange of fire lasted for four hours leaving the casualties," General Tadeen Khan told Xinhua.
Out of the deceased, three are police officers while 14 are Taliban militants. Furthermore, four police officers and seven Taliban militants were also injured due to the fighting.
