Clashes in Afghanistan leave 17 dead, including police personnel

At least 17 people, including police officers and militants, were killed during clashes here on Saturday, according to the

"The clashes started in the early hours of the day after stormed security checkpoint in district, southern part of provincial capital city. And the exchange of fire lasted for four hours leaving the casualties," told

Out of the deceased, three are police officers while 14 are militants. Furthermore, four police officers and seven Taliban militants were also injured due to the fighting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)