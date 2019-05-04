Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned, officially succeeds late father

Thailand's Maha has officially crowned the reigning monarch on Saturday, after his father, the late passed away in October 2016.

"I will continue to preserve, develop and rule the land with justice for the benefits of all Thai people," the new said shortly after being crowned in a ceremony at the Chakrabat Biman Royal Residence at the here. He was flanked by two men wearing military uniforms during his address.

In an event marked by elements from both Buddhist and Hindu faiths, the new King donned an elaborate gold crown weighing around seven kilograms while sitting on his throne beneath a nine-tier umbrella. Only the King is permitted to sit under the nine-tier umbrella in Thailand, which signifies the reigning monarch's connection with heaven.

Cannons were fired in honour of the new King, as Thai citizens around the country wore yellow to commemorate the crowning, which is being held for the first time in 69 years. The colour yellow is associated with the monarch's day of birth, according to

is the 10th member of the dynasty, making him King Rama X. The dynasty has ruled since Rama I took the throne in 1782.

Just days before the coronation, he married his royal consort, Suthida Na Ayudhya, declaring her as the of the nation. The wedding ceremony took place at the in on May 1 and was attended by members of the royal Prayut Chan-o-cha amongst others.

"I am happy to see this event. Now we have a full King the country will be better. This ceremony is an auspicious thing to see. I am so proud of it," a 62-year-old Thai citizen, watching the coronation outside the palace, told

The official coronation ceremony will last three days. It began with a purification ritual which used water collected from all 76 provinces on Saturday. Preparations for the ceremony have been underway ever since the passing away of King Rama IX in 2016.

