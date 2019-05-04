Gaza hits back after Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians

Escalating the tensions in the region, Gaza on Saturday launched rockets towards Israel after the latter's forces killed four Palestinians in southern Gaza Strip on Friday, reported Al Jazeera.
Reportedly, Israeli defence forces are intercepting rockets through its Iron Dome missile.
According to Gaza health ministry, while two civilians were killed in the firing by Israeli forces, two others died in air strikes. Besides this, 51 others have suffered bullet injuries.
Israeli forces struck the Gaza strip after two of its soldiers got injured while battling with Palestinian protestors.
Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces spokesperson said, "Some roads and sites along the Gaza border, including the Zikim beach, would be closed off after Friday's incident, which comes as Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials are in Egypt in an attempt to bring about calm in the border."
Military activities have increased at the Israel-Gaza border in the past few days as nearly 5,000 Palestinians hit the streets for a weekly protest.
As a part of the "Great March of Return" or weekly protest which started last year, protestors are demanding rights to return to their home which they had to flee following the formation of Israel in 1948.
The Gaza health ministry has said that the Israeli army since last year has killed 275 demonstrators and wounded 17,000 others.
Israel has waged three offensives on the Gaza Strip since December 2008, destroying its infrastructure completely and killing thousands.
After the last war in 2014, the United Nations warned that the strip would be "uninhabitable" by 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
