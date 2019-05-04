Another top Pentagon official resigns

-
ALSO READ
Acting Pentagon chief Shanahan investigated over Boeing bias
Acting Pentagon boss cleared of ethics wrongs by internal inquiry
Pentagon comptroller David Norquist named acting deputy defense secretary
Pentagon denies US wants 'cost + 50%' from allies for bases
Acting Pentagon chief cancels overseas trip, cites Venezuela
-
Robert Daigle, Pentagon's top official, has resigned from his position, announced the US acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Friday.
Daigle, the Director of the Department Of Defence's Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation (CAPE) office, will vacate the office in mid-May after serving for two years.
"On behalf of the entire Department of Defense (DOD), I thank Bob Daigle for his extraordinary service over the past two years," The Hill quoted Shanahan as saying.
He adds that Daigle and his team "have been key architects of the investment strategies that ensure our military is ready to compete, deter, and win in any high-end fight of the future. These investments have formed the foundation for our Department's FY19 and FY20 strategy-driven budgets, enabling DOD to field new technologies and weapons systems at the speed of relevance."
Reportedly, Daigle is leaving to rejoin the private sector. He did not ascertain the reason for resigning.
Daigle, who took over CAPE in August 2017, earlier worked in House Armed Services Committee and led the Military Compensation and Retirement Modernization Commission for three years.
During his tenure, his office took the decision to decommission Truman aircraft carrier and called for the Air Force to buy the F-15X.
His departure will add to the expanding void of confirmed top-official in DOD.
At present most top positions at Pentagon are filled by individuals on acting-basis, including the secretary and deputy secretary of defence, the chief management officer, the office of the undersecretary of personnel and readiness and the Air Force secretary.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU