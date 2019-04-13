Comedian Ian Cognito dies on stage during his act

British comedian, Paul Barbieri, who is popularly known by his stage name Cognito, died on stage while performing a stand-up set in Bicester, England on Thursday evening.

According to CNN, the who was in his early 60's, fell ill during a performance at the in a small English town north of When paramedics arrived at the venue shortly after 10 PM, he was already pronounced dead.

Ryan Mold, the venue owner who was present during Cognito's performance, told that midway through his set "he sat down, put his head and arms back; his shoulders were twitching."

Mold added that the "audience thought it was part of his set" because he had spoken about having a heart attack or a stroke only moments before and his behaviour didn't come off as unusual to those used to his flamboyant character.

Initially, it took a few minutes before fellow comedians began to realise that something was wrong and ran on the stage to help the After calling for an ambulance, a in the venue performed (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) CPR while the rest of the audience was vacated from the venue.

Several comedians took to the to pay tribute to the comedian, who has also won the award for Stand-up Comedy in 1999.

Stand up took to and condemned the loss of and wrote: "Veteran stand-up comedian has died on-stage, literally," "The audience thought it was part of the act. Died with his boots on. That's a commitment to comedy," ads he.

