Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra starrer 'Photograph' to be screened at the NY Indian Festival

and starrer 'Photograph' is all set to be screened at the 19th Indian Film Festival.

The festival commences on May 7 and will run up to May 12 at the Village East Cinemas, Manhattan.

According to Variety, the organisers have picked three for the screening- Rohena Gir's 'Sir', Ritesh Batra's 'Photograph' and Vikas Khanna 'The Last Colour'.

"We are proud to share a wonderful collection of new from This selection of exceptional titles showcases the beauty, power and glory of film storytelling at its best," Aseem Chhabra in a statement wrote.

'Photograph' will serve as a 'Centrepiece' screening on May 10. Prior to this, the film was premiered at on Jan 23 to February 3, in the US.

The movie plot is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, where Nawaz is essaying the character of a and will be seen playing the role of an introvert college girl.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)