Complaint filed against Goa CM for violating election code of conduct

A complaint has been filed against Pramod for allegedly violating the election's Code of Conduct by holding meetings with government officers.

A copy of the complaint, filed by an advocate, has been sent to the of

Pointing out that the 2019 Code of Conduct strictly prohibits ministers from having any official discussions with officers, in his complaint has stated that and some of his ministers have been blatantly holding meetings with government officials.

Rodrigues alleged that the had held a meeting of police officials on 3rd April at the Secretariat.

Rodrigues in his complaint has sought that the flying squads of the be directed to maintain a strict vigil at the offices and residences of and his cabinet colleagues to ensure that the Code of Conduct is strictly adhered to.

Rodrigues in his complaint has called upon the to call for a report and after examining the same, take appropriate action against by registering an FIR against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)